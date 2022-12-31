Looking for an interesting libertarian film to watch? Ranked below are the 2022 audience favorite libertarian films, documentaries, short films, and blog posts from this website, scored in terms of top five downloads this year within each category. These are films not just 2022 releases, but from all time.
Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Films
Orwell’s 1984 | Full Review
“It would be hard to imagine a better dramatization of Orwell’s novel than this remarkably moving film.”
My Son Hunter
“This film is Shakespearean-level tragicomedy.” — Epoch Times
The Marva Collins Story | Full Review
“Hers is an untold but grand and heroic story…Collins did not think poor, black students were destined to play basketball or languish in poverty, illiteracy and despair. She held to the idea that each individual has merit and potential and that the young must be nourished, taught and loved.” — Scott Holleran
Animal Farm | Full Review
“Animal Farm is at its best in portraying the pigs’ gradual accumulation of power and in depicting the typical trappings of the mega-state: forced labor, propaganda, show trials, etc. The little propaganda broadcasts that the animals watch near the end, and which are done in classic totalitarian style, are outstanding.”
Anthem: Graphic Novel in Video
“The series portrays a dystopian world in which forced equality is the dominant feature, but one man in this world secretly dreams of something better, and acts on that dream.”
Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Documentaries
2000 Mules | Full Review
“2000 Mules is as close to a smoking gun as you could get…if even half of its claims are borne out, it may be the most important film of the year.”
Fauci Unmasked
“Anthony Fauci is one of the most successful failures in government history — but the media doesn’t want you to know that. Join Michael Knowles in this three-part series as he peels back the mask on Fauci’s past, and exposes the world’s leading ‘scientist’ for what he really is: a fraud.”
The Plot Against the President | Full Review
“A bombshell documentary and essential viewing for anyone who gives a damn about the US.”
The Creepy Line
“Terrifying and important.” — National Review
Derrick J.’s Victimless Crime Spree | Full Review
“Libertarian activist Derrick J. Freeman chronicles his arrest and incarceration for five “crimes” — videoing police, dancing in a public place, smoking cannabis, wearing a hat in court, and riding a bike — in a civil disobedience spree that demonstrates just how petty and dangerous is our ever-expanding body of law.”
Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Short Films
Overly Woke Support Group with Tracey Ullman
Bob Hope on Zombies and Democrats
Pelosi Pick for Transportation Czar Can’t Park a Car
James O’Keefe: Lucky Charms is Offensive
George Orwell’s Final Warning
Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Blog Posts
Voter Fraud 2020: The Complete List
Alistair Williams: Much (Politically Incorrect) Truth is Said in Jest
Libertarian Comedians: A No Doubt Incomplete List
Social Justice Mocked: Eight Short Films
John Locke: His Libertarian Philosophy in 5 Short Films
What’s in the Pipeline
The near-term pipeline for libertarian film has a few good prospects worth noting. These are being tracked and updated on this site at the Upcoming Films link. Check out that link for a full list of what is known to be in production or awaiting release.
Opportunities for Libertarian Filmmakers
You would never have seen most of the films on this list 20 years ago. But three things have changed, and these have leveled the playing field, creating unprecedented opportunity for budding libertarian filmmakers.
First, libertarian creatives now have allies. Most notably, the Moving Picture Institute promotes libertarian films through training and funding. There is even a libertarian film festival, the Anthem Film Festival, held every year in Las Vegas. It is looking for new films right now.
Second, most of these films were produced on the thinnest of budgets. Inexpensive sophisticated software has put unprecedented creative power in the hands of new filmmakers. It just doesn’t cost that much to make a good film anymore (particularly shorts and documentaries).
And third, theater oligopolies no longer dominate film distribution. Streaming film views now substantially exceed box office views. Most of the films listed above are primarily distributed online.
If you’ve ever thought about becoming a filmmaker, this is your moment.
2021 Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Films & Documentaries
Orwell’s 1984
Obamagate: The Movie
Sons of Liberty
The Man I Married (1940)
The Marva Collins Story
The Creepy Line Documentary
Mao’s Great Famine
How Jack Became Black
Thomas Sowell: Common Sense in a Senseless World
The Plot Against the President