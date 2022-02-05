Are You A Nazi? These Are The People Who Decide

In one of the more Orwellian twists of our time, angry leftists will often accuse their opponents of being “Nazis” or “fascists.” It’s not just an idle charge but rather a threat, rather like saying someone has a “punchable face.” Calling someone a Nazi is moral air cover intended to clear the way for leftist thugs to make a subsequent physical attack. In this short skit, comedian Ryan Long shows the caliber of people who think they get to decide: are you a Nazi?

Here is a perfect example of the Nazi-labelling foreshadowing an attack. In this case, a completely nonviolent man — he says almost nothing, and does almost nothing, expressing himself in remarkably peaceful, one might even say passive, manner — is just holding a sign with the innocuous message, “The right to openly discuss ideas must be defended.” Note also the Orwellian use of language by the Antifa activists. They shout “no Nazis!,” “no platform for racism!,” “no platform for homophobia!,” “no platform for white supremacy!,” etc., as though his silent message for free speech were advocating these things and therefore threatening them, and once establishing that through repetition, they move forward as a group — a dozen at least against one — physically driving him out. This is exactly how the “speech is violence” concept works. If what you say offends me, it constitutes “violence,” and therefore I am “defending myself” by getting actually violent toward you. It’s a neat justification for the kind of political violence the left has long been itching for.