Anti-Woke Virtual Film Festival: June 21-25

Looks like there is an anti-woke film festival: “The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism is hosting a film festival! FAIR will be hosting online screenings of the feature films How Jack Became Black, Better Left Unsaid, Accidental Courtesy, and the film series The Witness Project. Plus, attendees can view the world premiere of The Woke Reformation. See details for each of these films below. Then each night at 9 PM ET we’ll be hosting a Q&A with the filmmakers and special guests.” Get more information on the festival here.

One of those films, How Jack Became Black, is reviewed on this website and included in the list of Top 25 Libertarian Documentaries.