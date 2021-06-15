Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Anti-Woke Virtual Film Festival: June 21-25

Looks like there is an anti-woke film festival: “The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism is hosting a film festival! FAIR will be hosting online screenings of the feature films How Jack Became BlackBetter Left UnsaidAccidental Courtesy, and the film series The Witness Project. Plus, attendees can view the world premiere of The Woke Reformation. See details for each of these films below. Then each night at 9 PM ET we’ll be hosting a Q&A with the filmmakers and special guests.” Get more information on the festival here.

One of those films, How Jack Became Black, is reviewed on this website and included in the list of Top 25 Libertarian Documentaries.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.