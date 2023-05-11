Anti-Woke Nefarious Movie A Hit With Audiences

Whenever I see a large disparity between a Rotten Tomatoes critics rating and audience rating, I’m interested, because critics will often unfairly take a movie down a notch for conservative and libertarian themes. That ratings gap is very wide on the new film Nefarious.

I haven’t seen it, but the American Thinker reviewed Nefarious and reported that “it’s far and away the most anti-woke movie that I’ve ever seen in a movie theater in my entire life.” So if you’re into horror, it’s worth considering.