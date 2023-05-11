Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Anti-Woke Nefarious Movie A Hit With Audiences

Whenever I see a large disparity between a Rotten Tomatoes critics rating and audience rating, I’m interested, because critics will often unfairly take a movie down a notch for conservative and libertarian themes. That ratings gap is very wide on the new film Nefarious.

nefarious

I haven’t seen it, but the American Thinker reviewed Nefarious and reported that “it’s far and away the most anti-woke movie that I’ve ever seen in a movie theater in my entire life.” So if you’re into horror, it’s worth considering.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.