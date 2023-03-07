Ancient Apocalypse: The Left Hates This Show

Graham Hancock is a journalist who has written several books about human pre-history, the main thesis of which is that human history is much older than we think — that there was a great human civilization long before our current civilization. He has recently been featured in a Netflix series — Ancient Apocalypse — based on his books. Doesn’t sound too controversial, does it? So why then is the left and virtually everyone in authority condemning Hancock’s series?

The Guardian calls the show “the most dangerous show on Netflix.” Why? Because it causes people to think independently. “That’s the danger of a show like this. It whispers to the conspiracy theorist in all of us. And Hancock is such a compelling host that he’s bound to create a few more in his wake. Believing that ultra-intelligent creatures helped to build the pyramids is one thing, but where does it end? Believing that election fraud is real?” That is, the series challenges academic authority, and by doing so may cause people to start questioning authority generally, and who knows where that will lead. So naturally, academic “experts” found an excuse to also call it racist, because it undermines the idea that various peoples around the world independently created the ancient structures attributed to them, instead proposing that they had help from an older civilization.

Here’s a trailer for the series.

Joe Rogan did a good interview of Graham Hancock regarding Ancient Apocalypse.