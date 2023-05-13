Alistair Williams Anti-Establishment Comedy Act

I discovered this wonderful 20-minute anti-establishment comedy act by Alistair Williams. He covers everything from COVID mask mandates to toilets on state-sponsored trains. Hilarious! He’s on our list of best libertarian comedians.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.