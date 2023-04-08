Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike to greatness by discovering and recruiting little-known rookie Michael Jordan and building a booming shoe business around him. [ Air credits: Dir: Ben Affleck/ Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck/ 111 min/ Drama/ Pro-Capitalism/ 2023]

“Air isn’t just a populist three-pointer. It’s a loving ode to the American dream, told without an ounce of hand-wringing or guilt.”

–HollywoodinToto

“A feel-good sports drama about 80s capitalism.”

–ABC

“A triumphant capitalist fable of market dominance.”

–The Ringer

“This is a zippy, quippy movie that will have people cheering for visionary white male capitalists.”

–Jezebel

