Air | Film

Shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro leads Nike to greatness by discovering and recruiting little-known rookie Michael Jordan and building a booming shoe business around him. [ Air credits: Dir: Ben Affleck/ Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck/ 111 min/ Drama/ Pro-Capitalism/ 2023]

External Reviews

Air isn’t just a populist three-pointer. It’s a loving ode to the American dream, told without an ounce of hand-wringing or guilt.”
–HollywoodinToto

“A feel-good sports drama about 80s capitalism.”
–ABC

“A triumphant capitalist fable of market dominance.”
–The Ringer

“This is a zippy, quippy movie that will have people cheering for visionary white male capitalists.”
–Jezebel

How to See It

