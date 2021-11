Humanity was challenged for thousands of years by routine disease, hunger, and early death. With these problems ameliorated by modern capitalism, the “worry and plan for it” part of our brains need something to worry about so we end up focused disproportionately on small things, unlikely things, and even things we make up — this is called affluenflammation. Remy explains in this parody of the Red Hot Chili Peppers song.

