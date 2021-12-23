Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Abolish The FDA? Paxlovid Delay Raises The Question

What if a wonder drug was created that stopped COVID in its tracks and in a double-blind test worked so well that ethicists demanded that the drug trial be stopped because it would be unethical to deny the control group a treatment so effective? Well, that drug exists. It’s call Paxlovid. But you can’t get it. In this short clip, journalist John Stossel explains why — and raises the question: should we abolish the FDA?

This is similar to the situation with AIDS years ago, when the FDA denied experimental treatments to AIDS victims — who were already dying — because the drugs hadn’t been proven to be perfectly safe. The film Dallas Buyers Club highlighted the work of hero Ron Woodroof, who undermined the FDA ban by illegally importing these experimental drugs for sale. Another little-known hero fighting the FDA by helping AIDS victims get illegal drugs was no less than Elizabeth Taylor.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.