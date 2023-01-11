Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Aaron Swartz, Internet Wunderkind, Died On This Day

On January 11th, 2013, Aaron Swartz — the wunderkind genius who contributed much to the early development of the Internet, including Reddit, Creative Commons, RSS, and more — committed suicide. He was just 26.

Aaron Swartz was driven to take his own life by aggressive prosecutors enforcing tragically defective technology law, law that is still on the books. Aaron’s story is a case in point of our two-tier legal system, where the rich and powerful are treated with kid gloves and the ordinary person suffers disproportionately to the crime. The touching documentary The Internet’s Own Boy does him some small justice. The film is a must-see not just for libertarians but also for anyone in the technology field.

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.