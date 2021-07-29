25 Years Ago Today, FBI Framed Richard Jewell

On July 27th, 1996, during the Summer Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, security guard Richard Jewell discovered a pipe bomb and quickly began clearing the public out of the park. His courageous actions saved untold lives. When the bomb finally went off, one person was killed and more than a hundred injured — it could have been much worse. Unhappily for Jewell, however, the FBI decided he fit their profile of a bomber so they investigated him relentlessly, leaking anything embarrassing to a cooperative press. Jewell was ultimately exonerated when the FBI caught the real bomber sometime later, but by that time the damage had been done and Jewell died of heart failure at just 44. The Clint Eastwood film Richard Jewell tells his story.

