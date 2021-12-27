Looking for an interesting libertarian film to watch? Ranked below are the 2021 audience favorite libertarian films, documentaries, short films, and blog posts from this website, scored in terms of top five downloads this year within each category. These are films not just 2021 releases, but from all time.

Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Films

“It would be hard to imagine a better dramatization of Orwell’s novel than this remarkably moving film.”

“A fun watch and a useful primer on the swamp’s shenanigans of the last four years.”

“Sons of Liberty rips the powdered wigs off America’s founding fathers. In a good way.” — NY Daily News

“Both an object lesson in the dangers of power worship and an explanation for why so many Germans became enthusiastic Nazis.”

[No trailer available]

“Hers is an untold but grand and heroic story…Collins did not think poor, black students were destined to play basketball or languish in poverty, illiteracy and despair. She held to the idea that each individual has merit and potential and that the young must be nourished, taught and loved.” — Scott Holleran

Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Documentaries

“Terrifying and important.” — National Review

“A rare glimpse through the razor-wired gates of a ‘workers’ paradise’ in its purest state.”

“There is a growing group in this country who feel that they cannot be simply placed into one racial category. Yet, what if that is exactly what society is trying to make them do? This is a battle we see taking place in the new documentary How Jack Became Black.” — The Black Geeks

“Honors the legacy of an American icon.” — The Federalist Papers

“A bombshell documentary and essential viewing for anyone who gives a damn about the US.”

Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Short Films

Top 5 Audience Favorite Libertarian Blog Posts

Voter Fraud 2020: The Complete List

Libertarian Comedians: A No Doubt Incomplete List

Are Film Industry Insiders Covering Up Fauci Film Flop?

May 1: Victims of Communism Day | Ten Films to Honor the Dead

John Locke: His Libertarian Philosophy in 5 Short Films

What’s in the Pipeline

The near-term pipeline for libertarian film has a few good prospects worth noting. These are being tracked and updated on this site at the Upcoming Films link. Check out that link for a full list of what is known to be in production or awaiting release.

The most notable of these is My Son Hunter, a film by Irish filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, about the adventures of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. The McElhinney/McAleer team previously produced the excellent film Obamagate: The Movie, which ranked (above) among the top films of this year.

Opportunities for Libertarian Filmmakers

You would never have seen most of the films on this list 20 years ago. But three things have changed, and these have leveled the playing field, creating unprecedented opportunity for budding libertarian filmmakers.

First, libertarian creatives now have allies. Most notably, the Moving Picture Institute promotes libertarian films through training and funding. There is even a libertarian film festival, the Anthem Film Festival, held every year in Las Vegas. It is looking for new films right now.

Second, most of these films were produced on the thinnest of budgets. Inexpensive sophisticated software has put unprecedented creative power in the hands of new filmmakers. It just doesn’t cost that much to make a good film anymore (particularly shorts and documentaries).

And third, theater oligopolies no longer dominate film distribution. Streaming film views now substantially exceed box office views. Most of the films listed above are primarily distributed online.

If you’ve ever thought about becoming a filmmaker, this is your moment.