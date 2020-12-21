1619 Project Denounced by Escaped Slave In New Book

In 2019, the NYT published The 1619 Project, an attempt to reframe American history as being all about racism and slavery, the focus du jour of the intellectual left. (It’s part of a larger project to demoralize the US.) The project’s creator, Nikole Hannah-Jones, attacked the US Constitution as racist and anti-democratic.The 1619 Project has been slammed by historians and by others at the NYT itself, and the paper has backed away from some of the original claims; but it’s still being propagated in public schools and sympathetic media.

Now the project has just taken a devastating torpedo from an unexpected source: the written words of escaped slave and abolitionist firebrand Frederick Douglas, who saw the Constitution not as a self-congratulatory statement of what is but as a stake in the ground and statement of a goal to be realized and perpetually fought for. “In his new book, A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution, Reason Senior Editor Damon Root explicates Douglass’s classical liberal reading of the Constitution. Far from seeing it as a morally ambiguous document that sanctioned white supremacism, Douglass extolled it as ‘a glorious liberty document’ that justified the ending of slavery and other forms of race- and gender-based inequality. Douglass’s message, says Root, is as vital to the current moment as it was in the 19th century.”