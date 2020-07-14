Yes Minister: Bureaucracy Reacts to School Choice

In this scene from the British TV series Yes Minister, a government official explains to the Prime Minister why parental school choice would be a terrible idea.
Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World
Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries
In this scene from the British TV series Yes Minister, a government official explains to the Prime Minister why parental school choice would be a terrible idea.
This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.