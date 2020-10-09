Yelp Anti-Racism Policy Recalls Seinfeld Episode

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Yelp just announced “Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users.” You can be sure that policy will never be abused, ahem. Yelp had better lawyer up. In any case, it reminded me of the The Couch episode of Seinfeld in which Elaine insists she will only patronize restaurants where the owners share her political opinions. The end result is that it divides everyone. Who would have expected that?

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.