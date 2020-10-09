Yelp Anti-Racism Policy Recalls Seinfeld Episode

Yelp just announced “Now, when a business gains attention for reports of racist conduct, Yelp will place a new Business Accused of Racist Behavior Alert on their Yelp page to inform users.” You can be sure that policy will never be abused, ahem. Yelp had better lawyer up. In any case, it reminded me of the The Couch episode of Seinfeld in which Elaine insists she will only patronize restaurants where the owners share her political opinions. The end result is that it divides everyone. Who would have expected that?

