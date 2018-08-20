Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Yale Grows Up: Nicholas Christakis Wins Top Award

Nearly three years after being hounded by mobs of student protesters for defending free speech, Nicholas Christakis has been awarded the Sterling Professorship, Yale University’s highest faculty honor. In 2015, when the university cautioned students to not wear “culturally appropriative” costumes for Halloween, Christakis objected, arguing that students should have the freedom to pick their own costumes and that others should tolerate that. He was promptly mobbed by angry protestors and attacked by fellow faculty, but stood his ground. This short film was made about the incident, and what it meant about Yale. Apparently the university is having second thoughts about the whole Orwellian thing.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.