Wonder Woman Shut Out From Oscars?

Wonder Woman was the #3 film at the box office in 2017, and it scored an enviable 92% with critics and 88% with audiences at Rotten Tomatoes. There must be something very good about it to resonate so well with viewers. And yet nothing in it could be seen as worthy of an Academy Award nomination? Apparently not. Some are now speculating that Hollywood’s bitterness over the casting of an Israeli actress in the part spoiled the film’s chances at getting an award. Per Red State, “One movie featuring a powerful woman is noticeably absent from the current crop of Oscar nominations despite its success and approval…Hollywood, being the left wing haven that it is, couldn’t stomach a few of Wonder Woman’s glaring politically incorrect flaws.”

Related