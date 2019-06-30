Why I Dress As A Regency Gentleman — Every Day

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Socialists like to tell us that central planning will provide. But as Mises pointed out, there is no central planning system sophisticated enough to calculate in real time the ever-changing tastes and desires of the entire population. Only capitalism — an organic system that responds instantly to human desire as communicated through prices — provides the great variety of what people actually want. And once an entrepreneur builds a business around that, he or she has an independence as well, that allows personal freedom — to be just as flamboyant as they please. A wonderful case in point is Zack MacLeod Pinsent, featured in this BBC clip, who dresses as a regency gentleman, every single day of his life, and has built a business around it.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.