Why I Dress As A Regency Gentleman — Every Day

Socialists like to tell us that central planning will provide. But as Mises pointed out, there is no central planning system sophisticated enough to calculate in real time the ever-changing tastes and desires of the entire population. Only capitalism — an organic system that responds instantly to human desire as communicated through prices — provides the great variety of what people actually want. And once an entrepreneur builds a business around that, he or she has an independence as well, that allows personal freedom — to be just as flamboyant as they please. A wonderful case in point is Zack MacLeod Pinsent, featured in this BBC clip, who dresses as a regency gentleman, every single day of his life, and has built a business around it.

