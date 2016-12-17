White Helmets Film Documents Volunteer Rescue Heroes of Syria

While governments and rebels battle over who will control Syria, scenes of disaster have unfolded year after year, most famously in Aleppo, which some have called “Syria’s Stalingrad.” The city has been subject to relentless bombing and “and purposeful targeting of civilians, including hospitals and schools, by the Syrian government, its Russian allies, and the Syrian opposition.”

Amidst this chaos, who is helping the victims? A group of civilian non-government volunteers known simply as The White Helmets. So far, they have saved in excess of 60,000 men, women, and children. A short film, The White Helmets, has been made about the group and is now available on Netflix. It is on a list of films being considered for Academy Award nomination.