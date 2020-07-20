When Wokes and Racists Actually Agree on Everything

In this short skit, comedian Ryan Long brilliantly skewers woke social justice warriors by noting how much they inadvertently agree with racists, their alleged arch-enemy. As has been noted elsewhere, wokes want: universities to have separate meetings and facilities by race as well as separate housing, segregation within medical facilities, separate art, etc. Both even think things like hard work, punctuality, and rational clear thinking are exclusively white, as was recently revealed by a super woke display at the Smithsonian.

It’s ironic, but leftist social justice warriors and racists really are intellectual blood brothers. As Ayn Rand said, racism is just another form of collectivism.