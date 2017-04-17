Watch List: (Potentially) Libertarian Movies in Production or Awaiting DVD Release

The following is a list of movies in production or awaiting DVD release that have potentially libertarian themes, as suggested by content or journalistic commentary.

With respect to movies in production, based on historical experience, some of these will ultimately be completed, and others may never get off the ground. They are listed in reverse chronological order, based on latest announcements.

Two good sites for news on upcoming films are ComingSoon.net and Metacritic.com. A good site for upcoming DVDs is DVDReleaseDates.com. Also the Political Film Society sometimes identifies films of interest.

Awaiting DVD Release

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Little Pink House

Shin Godzilla | DVDReleaseDates.com

Tickling Giants



In Production

4-13-17 | King of the Jungle

According to an article in International Business Times, John McAfee, who contended for the LP Presidential nomination in 2016 (Gary Johnson won that spot), and who is best known for the cyber-security software sold under his name, will be the subject of a new film titled King of the Jungle. McAfee will be played Johnny Depp.

1-2-17 | Bad Boys of Brexit

Brexit took the UK, and for that matter the entire world, by surprise. The political back story behind its success is now being considered for a major motion picture. The series of events behind Brexit’s success was told in the book The Bad Boys of Brexit: Tales of Mischief, Mayhem & Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign. That book, which tracks the ups and downs of the campaign, is now being considered by Warner Brothers for the big screen. Per the Daily Telegraph, an agent for the book stated: “We have had some very serious Hollywood people in touch with us who are going to buy the rights to the book. They want to buy the option on it.”

11-30-16 | No Safe Spaces

Per the Hollywood Reporter: “‘College campuses are supposed to be where diversity of opinion is celebrated, not silenced,’ said Carolla, who will star with talk-show host Dennis Prager in a film called No Safe Spaces.” The documentary also has a homepage.

11-23-16 | Stranger in a Strange Land

According to Deadline, “Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions are developing Robert Heinlein’s popular 1961 science fiction novel Stranger in a Strange Land as a TV series for Syfy.” Stranger in a Strange Land is considered one of Heinlein’s more libertarian works, and won the Libertarian Futurist Society’s Prometheus Hall of Fame Award for libertarian fiction. On its initial release, the New York Times called it a “disastrous mishmash of science fiction, laborious humor, dreary social satire and cheap eroticism.” Fans disagreed, and bought the novel in such quantities as to make it the first science-fiction title to appear on The New York Times Book Review’s best-seller list.

11-4-16 | Starship Troopers

A Starship Troopers remake is in the works at Sony Pictures, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “The studio is not remaking the [1997] film but is said to be going back to the original Heinlein novel for an all-new take. No personnel from the 1997 film are involved,” according to the article. Before Robert Heinlein wrote the libertarian classics The Moon is a Harsh Mistress and Stranger in a Strange Land, he wrote Starship Troopers. The latter, being essentially about war, is at odds with Heinlein’s otherwise individualist reputation, but will likely be of interest to libertarian fans regardless.

10-16-16 | Dark Web

The Coen Brothers — who won the “Best Screenplay” Academy Awards for both No Country for Old Men and Fargo, — have agreed to write the screenplay for Dark Web, a movie about Ross Ulbricht and his online illegal drug marketplace “Silk Road.” The 29-year-old Ulbricht, a libertarian and follower of Ludwig Von Mises, believed bringing the drug trade online would make the world a better place by eliminating the violence associated with it. He was eventually captured and sentenced to life imprisonment. His case has become a cause celebre among libertarians.

3-18-16 | The Fountainhead

“I have been working on The Fountainhead,” Hollywood Director Zach Snyder confirmed. “I’ve always felt like The Fountainhead was such a thesis on the creative process and what it is to create something. Warner Bros. owns [Ayn Rand’s] script and I’ve just been working on that a little bit.”

1-28-16 | Operation Auschwitz

Never heard of Auschwitz hero Witold Pilecki? You soon will. A film about him is finally being made. “In September 1940, Pilecki proposed a daring plan that in hindsight appears nearly unimaginable: he would arrange to be arrested in the hope that the Nazis, instead of executing him, might send him to the Auschwitz camp where he could gather information and form a resistance group from the inside.” [h/t Leonard Read]

1-26-16 | Little House on the Prarie

Once referred to by the Boston Globe as “Little Libertarians on the Prairie,” the Laura Ingalls Wilder stories are now to be made into a film.

11-2-15 | Atlas Shrugged

Just announced in The New York Times: Albert S. Ruddy, whose credits include The Godfather, plans to make a six- to eight-hour TV version of Atlas Shrugged. He has been trying to get the rights for 40 years. “The main thing, Mr. Ruddy said, is to honor Ms. Rand’s insistence on making a film for the future. That means redrawing its capitalists and creators, who go on strike against creeping collectivism…’When you look at guys like Jeff Bezos, he’s not only doing Amazon, he wants to colonize Mars,’ Mr. Ruddy said. He spoke by telephone last week of his plan for a mini-series in which an Internet blackout led by Bezos-like figures might shut down cellphones, banks and almost everything else…”

11-2-15 | Incredibles 2

Brad Bird, whose work often has suggestions of Ayn Randian influence, is working on a sequel to The Incredibles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.