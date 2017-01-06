VidCon 2017: World’s Largest Online Video Conference

Video will constitute 82% of all internet traffic in 2020, up from 70% in 2015. When it comes to communication, including communication of ideas, video is where it’s at.

So how can you learn more about it? A good place to start would be VidCon. “One year’s VidCon attendee is the next year’s superstar. Entire genres are created in the time it takes a full season of TV to meander its way to conclusion. Creating an event for something so wildly diverse and rapidly evolving is an impossible task, but we attempt it anyway. And we do it with excitement, because we believe that online video is the most important cultural force since the motion picture. We are in the very early, defining moments of an extremely powerful global force. VidCon is and strives to continue to be the physical center of that revolution.”

This year’s VidCon will be held in Anaheim, CA, June 21-24. Early bird pricing is still in effect, for the moment, but tickets do get sold out for this conference.