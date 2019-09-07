Vengeance Unlimited: Lost Libertarian Episodes

In 1998-1999, ABC aired a crime drama entitled Vengeance Unlimited. It starred Michael Madsen and Kathleen York. Madsen played a gritty private investigator who solved unsolvable problems, at a price: you either paid him one million dollars or you promised that in the future you would do him a favor on demand and without question. In that sense, he was a sort of self-interested Randian version of The Equalizer.

The show was mostly a typical detective series, but it was unusually even-handed in its choice of villains — in many cases ordinary people were beset by various agents of the State, corrupt policemen, IRS agents, etc., something that almost never happens on TV. It seems some of these episodes have surfaced on YouTube. A few Vengeance Unlimited episodes particularly worthy of note:

Eden. “A married couple is targeted by an extortion ring using civil asset forfeiture to steal property, led by a small town sheriff and mayor. Mr. Chapel intervenes.”

Victim of Circumstance. “A famous FBI profiler buries evidence exonerating an innocent man of crimes committed by a dead serial killer. Mr. Chapel then decides to taunt the profiler with the possibility that the true culprit has risen from the grave.”

Vendetta. “Theresa Greco breaks up with IRS agent Gifford Marshall, who subsequently sets about using his powers to ruin her life. Mr. Chapel frames him for embezzlement.”