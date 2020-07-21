Uyghurs Shipped By Train To Camps: New Footage

In newly discovered film footage from China posted on YouTube, Uyghurs are seen handcuffed and hooded, being marched off trains to labor camps by Chinese troops. The New York Times just reported that Uyghurs are being used as forced labor to produce, among other things, face masks shipped to the West. Forced sterilizations and abortions of Uyghurs is now being called genocide.

In this clip from the Guardian, the Chinese Ambassador feigns ignorance of what is going on in the video and comments rather clumsily that Xinjiang is a “beautiful place.”

The fate of those unpopular with the Chinese Communist Party is a dicey thing generally, and includes the rather gruesome practice of forced organ “donations.” There are now four films on this subject, for example Hard to Believe.