Us and Them: Marxist Horror Parable Trailer Released

The forthcoming film Us and Them is “a darkly comic, raw and controversial thriller that packs a hard punch at the inequalities and divisions that led to Brexit and Trump’s victory,” says the film’s executive-producer, David Osborn-Cook. And how does it pack that punch? By portraying the family of a banker brutally torture-murdered one by one, as a warning to the rich that they better start doing more for the poor. The film industry is getting less subtle about its political messages these days. This one almost sounds like a progressive threat.

Per IMDB: “Angry and frustrated, working class Danny aims to kick start a revolution by turning the tables on the establishment with a deadly game of chance.” Each gruesome murder is broadcast on the internet, so wealthy people know what’s coming to them if they don’t get in line with social progress.

Executive producer David Osborn-Cook futher explains: “Danny (Jack Roth), an ordinary working class kid, is angry and frustrated at the rough deal he faces. When he confronts Conrad (Tim Bentinck) a member of today’s privileged elite, he aims to teach him and his kind a lesson they will never forget. Holding Conrad and his family hostage in their plush mansion, Danny and his pals force Conrad into a deadly game of chance. Danny’s master plan is to kick-start a revolution by streaming attacks against the super-rich one percent on the web. His ultimate goal? To terrify the elite into bringing about change.”

It sounds like angry Danny isn’t the only one trying to kick-start a class-war revolution. The film is currently in “post production.”