Uncle Tom: Doc Slams Treatment of Black Conservatives

Uncle Tom is a new documentary about the unfair and often vicious treatment black conservatives receive at the hand of the caring Left. Per the film’s website: “The film is a collection of intimate interviews with some of America’s most provocative black conservative thinkers; it takes a different look at being black in America. Featuring media personalities, ministers, civil rights activist, veterans, and a self-employed plumber, the film explores their personal journeys of navigating the world as one of America’s most misunderstood political and cultural groups: The American Black Conservative. Uncle Tom examines self-empowerment, individualism and rejecting the victim narrative. It shows us a different perspective of American History from this often ignored and ridiculed group.”

