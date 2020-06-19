Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

Uncle Tom: Doc Slams Treatment of Black Conservatives

Uncle Tom is a new documentary about the unfair and often vicious treatment black conservatives receive at the hand of the caring Left. Per the film’s website: “The film is a collection of intimate interviews with some of America’s most provocative black conservative thinkers; it takes a different look at being black in America. Featuring media personalities, ministers, civil rights activist, veterans, and a self-employed plumber, the film explores their personal journeys of navigating the world as one of America’s most misunderstood political and cultural groups: The American Black Conservative. Uncle Tom examines self-empowerment, individualism and rejecting the victim narrative. It shows us a different perspective of American History from this often ignored and ridiculed group.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.