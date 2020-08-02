Uncle Tom | Film

Black conservatives discuss the unfair and often vicious treatment they receive at the hands of “caring” left-wing progressives. [ Uncle Tom credits: Dir: Justin Malone/ Larry Elder, Allen West, Candace Owens/ 106 min/ Documentary/ Individualism/ 2020]

Note: it may be possible to find the full documentary on YouTube.

“The new movie Uncle Tom takes on a subject frightening to the American left: Black Americans who think for themselves and refuse to kneel.”

–Chicago Tribune



“The film is not just a shake-up of the old narrative; it is seismic activity warning us of a coming cultural earthquake.”

–Townhall

“Uncle Tom’s core message is hope.”

–Spectator

“The film is a collection of intimate interviews with some of America’s most provocative black conservative thinkers; it takes a different look at being black in America. Featuring media personalities, ministers, civil rights activist, veterans, and a self-employed plumber, the film explores their personal journeys of navigating the world as one of America’s most misunderstood political and cultural groups: The American Black Conservative. Uncle Tom examines self-empowerment, individualism and rejecting the victim narrative. It shows us a different perspective of American History from this often ignored and ridiculed group.”

–UncleTom.com