UK: Over 3,300 Arrested for Section 127 “Offensive” Comments

Per Breitbart, “Figures obtained by The Times through the Freedom of Information Act reveal that 3,395 people across 29 forces were arrested last under section 127 of the Communications Act 2003, which makes it illegal to intentionally ’cause annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another,’ in 2016.” In this clip, a reporter from We Are Change interviews ordinary Brits on free speech and a random person on the street tells his story of arrest and incarceration…for referring to a transgender as a man.

