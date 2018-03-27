UK Comedians Under Threat For “Offensive Speech”

Last week, a Scottish court found youtuber Count Dankula (Mark Meechan) guilty of hate crime for posting a video of his dog doing a Nazi salute. Sentencing could include jail time.

This week, comedian Jonathan Pie came to Count Dankula’s defense with a furious, hilarious, and obscenity-laced attack on the court’s decision (see clip below). Dangerous.com reports that Pie himself was susequently reported to the police by anonymous tipster just to see if they would arrest Pie as well, presumably to as a joke to demonstrate the idiocy of the law, but the police took it seriously. “The Metropolitan Police’s response is worrisome as they say it is ‘understandable how this would cause distress’ and urge for the anonymous tip-off to report the incident if they feel ‘personally offended’ by the video.'”

Several comedians have taken aim at laws against “hate crimes,” “offensive speech,” etc. in recent years, and to good effect in a number of short films, which may be found here.