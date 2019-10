Libertarian musician/comedian Remy just released a new video in which he “returns to the news desk to bring you what passes for journalism these days.” In this skit, he takes aim at tweet “discovery” journalism, i.e., the malicious unearthing of old tweets and other social media posts as a method to embarrass ideological opponents.

Remy has mocked CNN on several previous occasions trivializing the news in other ways as well.