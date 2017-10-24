“To Kill A Mockingbird” Too Triggering For School

Per National Review, To Kill a Mockingbird is being removed from a junior-high reading list in a Mississippi school district because the “language makes some students uncomfortable.” Ironic, given that the book is all about it social tolerance. “It’s a sin to kill a mockingbird,” because mockingbirds do no harm to others. By the end of the story, the little girl narrating it has generalized that concept to human relations: doing harm to harmless others, no matter how different they might be, is likewise wrong, which is pretty much the nonaggression principle. As it happens, the book was made into an even better film.

