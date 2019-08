Apparently prisoners are starting to play the fantasy roleplaying game “Dungeons & Dragons” (aka D&D, it’s actually pretty innocent) behind bars. Some say it’s actually rehabilitative in a situation that otherwise doesn’t do a lot of rehabilitating, and it doesn’t cost anything. But the California Department of Corrections doesn’t like it. The topic is being covered in a new documentary…but the film will only get made if it reaches its funding goal. You can help here.

