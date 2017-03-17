Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Tim Timmerman, Hope of America: New Film From VidAngel

Tim Timmerman, Hope of America is probably not in itself a film of marked interest to libertarians. It features the story of high-school slacker elected class president, and his typical high school adventures. But what is noteworthy is that the film is being produced by a new Silicon Valley-based company, VidAngel; the film has been well received (currently a 91% audience approval in Rotten Tomatoes); and the owners of VidAngel are libertarians.

Says the company’s co-founder, Neal Harmon: “The founders of VidAngel are entrepreneurs, and slightly Libertarian-leaning to say the least. We feel like that free-market solutions, you know, when you allow the market to speak back and forth, then things get solved a lot quicker than trying to have one particular party or moral authority decide what’s right and what’s wrong.”

The company was originally created as a streaming service with family-friendly filtering, such that parents could screen out violence or profanity with the touch of a button. That angle has come under siege in the courts (from traditional film studios), so VidAngel is now creating its own content.

