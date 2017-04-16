Tickling Giants (2016)

The true story of Bassem Youssef, a cardiologist turned comedian, who publicly criticized and mocked Egypt’s corrupt government — at great personal risk. Tickling Giants credits: [Dir: Sara Taksler/ Bassem Youssef/ 111 min/ Documentary/ Freedom of Speech/ Egypt]

“There’s a lot to laugh at, and to learn from, in Tickling Giants, a documentary that starts off by telling the story of one man and ends up speaking volumes about satire, freedom of expression and political pressure.”

–New York Times

“Tickling Giants provides a comprehensive examination of Youssef’s career highs and lows while providing a vivid personal portrait of its subject whose cheerfulness and resolve began to wither in the face of constant threats to himself and his family.”

–Hollywood Reporter

“In the midst of the Egyptian Arab Spring, Bassem Youssef makes a decision that’s every mother’s worst nightmare… He leaves his job as a heart surgeon to become a full-time comedian. Dubbed, “The Egyptian Jon Stewart,” Bassem creates the satirical show, Al Bernameg. The weekly program quickly becomes the most viewed television program in the Middle East, with 30 million viewers per episode. [By contrast] The Daily Show with Jon Stewart averaged two million viewers.”

–Tickling Giantsi (homepage)