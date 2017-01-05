Three Libertarian Film Jobs Now Open

The Mercatus Center, Institute for Justice, and Reason are all looking for help with film production.

Mercatus Center at George Mason University: Production Assistant

“The Mercatus Center at George Mason University is seeking a Production Assistant, who will work with our digital team. We are looking for someone who is highly organized, task oriented, and eager to work in different formats of digital storytelling, whether it be a video, a podcast, or interactive web product.”

Institute for Justice: Production Assistant

“The Institute for Justice is looking for a full-time Production Assistant to join our award-winning communications team. This position will assist the production team in shooting video both in our studio and on the road as well as care for IJ’s studio and repository of video gear. IJ’s Production Assistant will also have the opportunity to edit and create short videos for the Institute for Justice YouTube page. This is a fun and rewarding job that will take you around the country and meet a diverse group of hard-working Americans.”

Reason: Public Policy Research Internship

Reason has internship opportunities year-round in both the Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. offices. Internships are offered in policy research, journalism, video production and fundraising. Previous interns have gone on to work at such places as The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, ABC News, Students for Liberty, and Reason itself.