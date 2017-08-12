Theaters Self-Sacrifice To Boost Gore’s Inconvenient Sequel

The financial self-sacrifice that theaters are now making to support Al Gore’s Inconvenient Sequel must go down as one of the greatest acts of generosity in cinematic history.

Per Box Office Mojo, Inconvenient Sequel had a couple of good opening days, when true believers and Gore’s extended family showed up, but by the second week sales plummeted and continued to decline into the third week, with yesterday’s sales (8/11) at just $495/theater. Again per Box Office mojo, $495/theater isn’t very good, a level ranking among the worst per theater averages on record, and given that theaters are expensive to operate almost assuredly indicates a running bottom line loss.

Nonetheless, the film expanded to 556 theaters this weekend. What an act of extraordinary kindness! By contrast, the courageous and Academy-Award winning Citizenfour was released in just 105 theaters at its very peak. A pity director Laura Poitras wasn’t better politically connected and funded.

According to Variety, experts say total sales are expected to reach $10 million. But what terrible financial losses will have to be suffered to reach that level. Sales to date are just $1.8 million, and that despite strong support from forgiving critics and this heroic self-sacrifice by theaters. At the moment, Inconvenient Sequel ranks #17 among political documentaries, just ahead of Weiner.