The Real Adam Smith (2016)

A documentary examination of Adam Smith’s life, revolutionary ideas about economics and morality, and how his insights on those two topics are related. The Real Adam Smith credits: [Dir: Jim Taylor/ Johan Norberg/ 123 min/ Documentary/ Econ 101, Libertarian Heroes]

“Gives those unfamiliar with Smith’s thought a good introduction to his life and work in both the Theory of Moral Sentiments and The Wealth of Nations…What comes across so clearly is just how revolutionary the ideas of the Scottish Enlightenment were at the time and how foundation these ideas are to contemporary liberalism and economics.”

–Library of Economics and Liberty

“In The Real Adam Smith, a new documentary from Free to Choose Media, Cato senior fellow Johan Norberg takes viewers on a worldwide journey exploring Smith, his life, his writings, his influence, and how his ideas apply to our world today.”

–Cato Institute

“The Real Adam Smith answers questions like: How do we know right from wrong? Is the shopkeeper “evil” to be concerned with his own well-being? What do Uber and eBay illustrate from Smith’s teachings? Did Smith influence the writings of America’s founders and thus the documents on which the country is based?”

–University of Chicago Arts

