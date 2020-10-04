The Plot Against The President | Documentary

Per National Review, in The Plot Against the President, “Amanda Milius (daughter of John Milius) combines her experience in the entertainment and political worlds to make a film about the ‘Russiagate’ plot against Trump.” The film, based on the the bestselling book, The Plot Against the President, by investigative journalist Lee Smith, “explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and a lot of the world think they know about ‘Russiagate’, but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history. This film captures the story directly from the people who lived it, including interviews with sources who won’t provide interviews on this topic to any other film or media.” Per IMDB, the film will be released on October 9th.

