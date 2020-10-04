Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

The Plot Against The President | Documentary

Per National Review, in The Plot Against the President, “Amanda Milius (daughter of John Milius) combines her experience in the entertainment and political worlds to make a film about the ‘Russiagate’ plot against Trump.” The film, based on the the bestselling book, The Plot Against the President, by investigative journalist Lee Smith, “explores new information and additional interviews as the case unfolds. All Americans and a lot of the world think they know about ‘Russiagate’,  but most people would not be able to explain exactly what happened, and why it was the biggest political scandal in US history. This film captures the story directly from the people who lived it, including interviews with sources who won’t provide interviews on this topic to any other film or media.” Per IMDB, the film will be released on October 9th.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.