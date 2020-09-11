The Other 9/11 Story Told In ’13 Hours’

On September 11th, 2012, anniversary of 9/11, Islamic militants attacked and overran the American diplomatic compound in Benghazi, setting it on fire and killing US Ambassador Christopher Stephens. What led up to that event is an extraordinary degree of hubris and incompetence on the part of then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who attempted to promote democracy in Libya through air strikes and then neglected to prepare US diplomatic assets for the blowback. The only precaution ordered was that the ambassador was told to stay in his lightly-defended compound. The film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi tells the story of a handful of heroic security contractors who fought the militants alone for 13 hours to defend the lives of the remaining US diplomatic staff.

