The New Radical a Hit at Sundance

The New Radical , a documentary about the emerging culture of techie libertarians/anarchists, screened at the Sundance Film Festival this week and attracted considerable attention.

Per the Los Angeles Times, “In New Radical, the archetype alluded to by the title looks to create fundamental political change by pushing for one or more of the following: an eradication of intellectual-property laws, radical free speech, fierce encryption to protect that speech, anonymous money (basically, digital currency not controlled or monitored by any government) and a general disdain for traditional legislative structures.”

All that, and the printing of 3-D guns. Cody Wilson, the inventor of the first 3-D printed gun, which he named “The Liberator,” is featured in the film, along with Amir Taaki, a major bitcoin pioneer. Even Variety was a little uncomfortable with that combination, commenting “[This] fascinating documentary about the creation of the printable gun, and the shady Bitcoin marketplace Darkmatters, reveals a controversial — and obnoxious — breed of hip outlaw anarchist.”

Now that dissent is suddenly patriotic again, the film has a shot at wider distribution in 2017. The film trailer is not yet available.