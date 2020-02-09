The Hollywood Bias That Dare Not Speak It’s Name

You hear a lot about Hollywood bias against women, against blacks, against Asians, against gays, etc. And it could all be true. This industry that constantly broadcasts political messages as though it had some claim to moral superiority seems itself to be a cesspit of abuse and immorality. But one form of bias that it rarely acknowledges, indeed is indignant about when it’s mentioned, is it’s transparent anti-conservative anti-libertarian bias. John Stossel examines this in these two short films.

