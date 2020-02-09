Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Hollywood Bias That Dare Not Speak It’s Name

You hear a lot about Hollywood bias against women, against blacks, against Asians, against gays, etc. And it could all be true. This industry that constantly broadcasts political messages as though it had some claim to moral superiority seems itself to be a cesspit of abuse and immorality. But one form of bias that it rarely acknowledges, indeed is indignant about when it’s mentioned, is it’s transparent anti-conservative anti-libertarian bias. John Stossel examines this in these two short films.

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.