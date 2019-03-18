Per Reason, “In a short video documentary series, The First Seasteaders, Seasteading Institute president Joe Quirk (co-author of the book Seasteading: How Floating Nations Will Restore the Environment, Enrich the Poor, Cure the Sick, and Liberate Humanity from Politicians) tells the story of the first functional one-family seastead, which now exists 12 nautical miles off the coast of Phuket, Thailand.”

Seasteading, which Wikipedia describes as “the creation of permanent dwellings at sea, outside the territory claimed by any national government,” is an option some libertarians are pursuing as a possible path to a more libertarian world.

In addition to The First Seasteaders, the Institute earlier released two other short films on the subject, Vote With Your Boat and The Sea is a Harsh Mistress — Redux.