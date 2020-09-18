Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Emperor’s New Clothes and Independent Thought

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), has released this thoughtful video — The Emperor’s New Clothes — on free speech. “Would you speak up if you saw something completely ridiculous? Or would you keep your doubts to yourself? Democracies need their truth-tellers and free societies require independent thinkers able to question convention, resist conformity, and reach their own conclusions. This video explains why speech suppression can cause problems ranging from the laughable to the downright dangerous.”  h/t Instapundit

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.