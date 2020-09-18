The Emperor’s New Clothes and Independent Thought

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), has released this thoughtful video — The Emperor’s New Clothes — on free speech. “Would you speak up if you saw something completely ridiculous? Or would you keep your doubts to yourself? Democracies need their truth-tellers and free societies require independent thinkers able to question convention, resist conformity, and reach their own conclusions. This video explains why speech suppression can cause problems ranging from the laughable to the downright dangerous.” h/t Instapundit

