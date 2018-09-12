The Creepy Line | Film News

This post tracks developments in “The Creepy Line,” a documentary on the little-known use of Orwellian methods by search engines and social media to manipulate public opinion.

9-23-18 | Report: Google Bias Delivered Hillary Clinton’s Win of Popular Vote

Per PJMedia, “Almost all of Clinton’s popular vote margin could be attributed to Google bias, making her win ‘negligible.’ Dr. Robert Epstein, a psychologist who earned his Ph.D. at Harvard, explains how it works in the upcoming film The Creepy Line.”

9-23-18 | Request a Screener Via FilmFestivals.com

FilmFestivals.com has added The Creepy Line to its list of available films, with details and bios.

9-23-18 | Splice Today Film Review

From Todd Seavey, of Splice Today: “The Creepy Line is…a timely look at the way Google and other tech firms can already subtly skew the way you perceive the world—and skew elections in the process—without you even realizing it.”

9-14-18 | Official Website Launched

The Creepy Line now has an official website, with interactive links that enable the user to see what Google and Facebook know about them. It also has details about local showings and recent press stories.

9-14-18 | Request a Showing in Your Area

A form has been added to the Creepy Line website to facilitate local showings.

9-14-18 | Washington, DC Screening on 9/19

Per Eventbee, a screening has been scheduled for The Creepy Line at E Street Cinema.

9-12-18 | Initial Screening in NYC Sold Out

City Cinemas 123 has sold out of tickets for the initial screening on September 17th.

9-12-18 | Bombshell Video of Google Staff Meeting Reveals Management Bias

A Google staffing meeting video released anonymously to Breitbart News shows management openly depressed following the 2016 US election, and promising to do something about it by using Google to “fight fake news” and “educate low information voters.” That is, to manipulate search results in order to manipulate…you.

9-7-18 | Fox News Interviews Producer Peter Schweizer

Fox News briefly interviewed the Creepy Line producer on the subject of Big Tech’s influence.

8-31-18 | Tucker Carlson Interviews Producer Peter Schweizer

Peter Schweizer makes the case that Big Tech is manipulating the news.

8-24-18 | IMDB Adds Official Creepy Line Page

The Internet Movie Database (IMDB) has created a page to track developments of this upcoming documentary, usually a good sign that a film is progressing.

8-24-18 | Trailer released

Producers of The Creepy Line have released a trailer on YouTube, and added a description: “An eye-opening documentary, The Creepy Line reveals the stunning degree to which society is manipulated by Google and Facebook and blows the lid off the remarkably subtle – hence powerful – manner in which they do it. The Creepy Line is a title taken from the words of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, when during a 2010 interview he explained Google’s code of conduct: ‘The Google policy on a lot of things is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it.’ However, as Dr. Robert Epstein explains in the film, ‘Google crosses the creepy line every day.’ Containing interviews with Jordan B. Peterson, Peter Schweizer, and others, The Creepy Line offers an explosive look at the meddling and intervening done by Google and Facebook on their supposedly “neutral platforms.”

8-24-18 | NYC Premiere Scheduled for 9-17-2018

Per The Daily Caller, an initial screening has been scheduled for The Creepy Line at City Cinemas 123. More details here.

8-21-18 | Why Worry? A Round-up of Big Tech’s Orwellian Moves In One Month Alone

–Google sued for tracking users even when tracking feature is turned off

–Big Tech companies meet to discuss coordinated control of news in upcoming election

–Facebook censors conservative PragerU videos and shadow bans posts

–Black conservatives ‘Diamond and Silk’ demonitized by YouTube

–Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and YouTube coordinate ban of Alex Jones’ Infowars

–Google to help Chinese communists censor search results

–Facebook censors pro-Trump NYPost and Washington Times articles

–Study: Google search results lean left

3-6-2018 | Film Announced in NYT

The New York Times reported that Clinton Cash documentary producer Peter Schweizer is working on a new film that focuses on the big tech efforts to control political opinion. “Peter Schweizer, a right-wing journalist known for his investigations into Hillary Clinton, plans to release a new film focusing on technology companies and their role in filtering the news. Tentatively titled The Creepy Line, Mr. Schweizer’s documentary is expected to have its first screening in May in Cannes, France — during the Cannes Film Festival, but not as part of the official competition.”