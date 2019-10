The MPAA, or Motion Picture Association of America, is a trade/lobbying organization representing five major studios. It also provides the standard ratings theaters use to decide how old someone needs to be to see a film. But as this short film explains, the power to age-restrict films is also the power to destroy them, and it’s a power the MPAA often uses unreasonably. The solution? Make up your own mind about films, or consider alternative ratings.

