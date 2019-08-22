The Ballad of Richard Jewell | Film News

This post tracks developments in “The Ballad of Richard Jewell” a new film by Clint Eastwood that tells the story of fake news victim Richard Jewell, a hero who was mocked into an early grave by the press.

8-4-19 | Film to Hit Theaters in December

Per the World of Reel, “the film’s production started in June and now, here we are, just two months later and there are plans to release The Ballad of Richard Jewell in December.”

4-19-19 | Clint Eastwood to Direct New Film About Fake News Victim Richard Jewell

Per Breitbart: “Richard Jewell was a 34-year-old security guard at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, and at first he was rightfully hailed as a hero after he discovered a backpack filled with explosives and risked his own life to evacuate the area. Unfortunately for Jewell, the acclaim didn’t last long. He was overweight, white, and a southerner — the perfect target for our left-wing media.” The FBI profiled him as a suspect and fed the media embarrassing details of his life, which were then transcribed by an unquestioning media that loved the pathetic loser narrative. An early Fake News victim, his life turned into a case of “trial by media.” Although completely exonerated when the real bomber was caught, Jewell never recovered from being turned into a national joke, and died of diabetes, heart and kidney disease in 2007. He was 44.