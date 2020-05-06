The 1619 Project’s Fake History | Short Film

You’ve probably heard that the New York Times has taken it upon itself to rewrite American history, by making the case that the country and all that it stands for is founded on and rooted in slavery. They call this the 1619 Project. It’s left-wing propaganda, of course, but it just got a boost from the Pulizter Prize committee, which awarded one of its authors this year’s prize. Not since Walter Duranty has the prize been so well deserved. In any case, Dangerous Documentaries has produced this short film, The 1619 Project’s Fake History, a timely and devastating response.

