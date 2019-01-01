In 1940, then little-known author Ayn Rand wrote The Simplest Thing in the World, a short story about a writer who could only write inspiring, interesting works about heroes and the greatness of life, but who well understood that the publishing industry wanted none of that. A Coisa Mais Simples do Mundo is a Portuguese-made dramatic interpretation of that story. It is … [Read more...]
Surya Toran: India’s Film Version Of “The Fountainhead”
Apparently Ayn Rand's The Fountainhead was made into a film in India in 1958. The only copy I can find (on youtube) has no English subtitles. But still, cool that it exists. "'Surya Toran is the name of a dream. Surya Toran is synonymous to achievement and wonder. Uttam kumar (somnath mukherjee) plays the role of a superb architect." … [Read more...]
Five Ayn Rand Interviews: Libertarian Video Shorts
(1959) Mike Wallace interviews Ayn Rand, on The Mike Wallace Interview. She had just published Atlas Shrugged two years earlier, in 1957. Of the five interviews, this is perhaps the most intellectual in character. [27 min] (1967) Johnny Carson interviews Rand, on The Johnny Carson Show. [26 min] "[Carson] kept her on for the whole show, bumping the unlucky guest … [Read more...]
Atlas Shrugged Movie Trilogy (2011, 2012, 2014)
Atlas Shrugged Part 1 (2011) Creative and hard-working entrepreneurs fight government red tape and interference to build a railroad that will save the country…but are harried by a secret enemy who is somehow convincing the most talented workers to quit. [ Atlas Shrugged credits: Dir: Paul Johansson/ Taylor Schilling, Grant Bowler, Matthew Marsden/ 97 min/ Drama/ Ayn Rand, … [Read more...]
The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999)
Ayn Rand and Nathaniel Branden have an affair, with devastating consequences for all involved. [ The Passion of Ayn Rand credits: Dir: Christopher Menaul/ Helen Mirren, Eric Stoltz, Julie Delpy, Peter Fonda/ 104 min/ Drama, Biography/ Ayn Rand] See trailer here. This film has something for everyone. First, for Rand’s fans, this is an intimate look at the woman Ayn Rand, a … [Read more...]
Greed (1998)
WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN DOCUMENTARIES Greed is revealed to be one of the most important engines of human advancement and prosperity. [ Greed credits: Executive Producer: Victor Neufeld/ Journalist: John Stossel/ 50 min/ Documentary-Educational/ Econ 101, Equality & Envy, Pro-Capitalism, Anti-Redistribution, Ayn Rand, John Stossel] Greed is a much deprecated … [Read more...]
Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life (1997)
WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN DOCUMENTARIES NOMINEE: ACADEMY AWARD BEST DOCUMENTARY A detailed documentary examination of philosopher-novelist Ayn Rand’s life and work. [ Ayn Rand: A Sense of Life credits: Dir: Michael Paxton/ 145 min/ Documentary-Educational, Biography/ Ayn Rand, Libertarian Heroes] Despite Ayn Rand’s rejection of the libertarian movement, she remains … [Read more...]
The Fountainhead (1949)
A brilliant and original architect, with a noble vision of life’s potential, struggles against a sea of mediocrity and cynicism to achieve greatness in his art. [ The Fountainhead credits: Dir: King Vidor/ Gary Cooper, Patricia Neal, Raymond Massey, Robert Douglas/ 114 min/ Drama/ Ayn Rand, Creator as Hero, Individualism] “Howard, every new idea in the world comes from … [Read more...]
You Came Along (1945)
A war hero and his assigned female guide fall in love while on tour selling war bonds. [ You Came Along credits: Dir: John Farrow/ Robert Cummings, Lizabeth Scott, Don DeFore/ 103 min/ Romance/ Ayn Rand] Ayn Rand coauthored the script for this World War II romance/tear-jerker. Although her influence was less than complete, the film has a strong element of trademark Randian … [Read more...]
Love Letters (1945)
When a soldier with a romantic outlook ghostwrites love letters for an acquaintance, he unwittingly sets in motion a destructive chain of events. [ Love Letters credits: Dir: William Dieterle/ Joseph Cotten, Jennifer Jones, Ann Richards/ 101 min/ Drama, Romance/ Ayn Rand] Ayn Rand wrote the screenplay for this film, and her trademark philosophy is evident. In particular, … [Read more...]