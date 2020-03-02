Superman: Red Son | Film News

This post tracks developments in “Superman: Red Son” a new DC comics film that imagines an alternate reality in which Superman heroically works for the Soviet Union to spread socialism throughout the world. The film is based on a comic book published in 2003.



Note: Fans are split as to whether the film is pro-socialist or anti-socialist, though it does put socialist utopian ideals in a sympathetic light…just in time for the 2020 US election.

3-1-20 | Rotten Tomatoes Critics Approval 100%, Audience 69%



Rotten Tomatoes is currently showing critics love this film, while audiences are just OK with it. Typically that means a film is fairly left-wing, as the critics are far more progressive than audiences…not too surprising in this case.

2-27-20 | MovieWeb Review



Per MovieWeb: “Superman: Red Son sets a new high standard for Warner Bros. Animation. It is breathtakingly good; a sophisticated, thought-provoking, and thrilling new take on DC’s most beloved characters…The Man of Steel becomes the shining symbol of the proletariat. The hammer and sickle of the Russian revolution emblazoned on his chest.”

2-25-20 | CNN: New Film Is “Provocative”



Per CNN: “The timetable features the young Superman discovering his powers just after World War II, before using them to serve the state as he reaches adulthood in the 1950s, interacting with, among others, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin…In the U.S., meanwhile, Lex Luthor — usually Superman’s arch-nemesis — works to neutralize the perceived threat, while climbing the political ranks thanks to those fears espousing an ‘America First” platform.‘”

2-25-20 | Wikipedia Describes Superman: Red Son Plot Line



Per Wikipedia: After executing Stalin for his killing of millions in death camps (thereby implying that such things were simply Stalin’s crime rather than inescapably inherent in socialism), “Superman becomes leader of the Soviet Union, pledging to use his powers for good and to spread the influence of the Soviet state.”

