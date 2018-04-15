Street Artist Sabo Banned From Twitter

Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

The Los Angeles street artist who calls himself Sabo — and who gained fame for mocking hypocrisy in progressive Hollywood and social media — has been banned from twitter. As is common among the Orwellian social giants, no explanation was offered. “They told me nothing or for how long,” Sabo told TheWrap about his exile. “His account had approximately 30,000 followers. Twitter has not responded to multiple requests for comment from TheWrap.” Last week, libertarian comedian Owen Benjamin was banned from twitter.

Sabo’s treatment reminds me of of this Kafka segment from The Trial.

